PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire in Pawtucket.

The fire broke out inside a home on Mavis Street.

#BREAKING: Fire engulfs the third floor of a multi-family home on Mavis Street in Pawtucket. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/p4jnLBEiAv — Amanda Pitts (@AmandaPittsTV) September 1, 2022

It’s unclear at this time what caused the fire, or if anyone was injured.

The second floor balcony appears to have sustained significant damage in the fire.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated once more information is provided.