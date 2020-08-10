Pawtucket home damaged after car slams into it

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — After a car rammed into a Pawtucket home late Sunday night, and the family says it’s not the first time this has happened to them.

The crash happened around 11:15 p.m. on Roosevelt Avenue when a car left the roadway and slammed into the home. The impact was severe enough to set off the airbags and badly damaged the front driver’s side of the vehicle.

Pawtucket Police say upon arrival, the driver was out of the car and alert. He was the only one in the car and he admitted to texting and driving, according to police.

No injuries were reported.

Just 14 months ago, a similar scene for this family after a car went off the road and slammed into this same house. In that crash, the car took out part of the porch causing it to bring down a portion of the roof.

The homeowners say they just finished making repairs from that first wreck before Sunday night’s crash happened.

Police say that the driver is cooperating with them.