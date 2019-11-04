Police: Woman confessed to Pawtucket hit-and-run

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Pawtucket woman suspected of driving off after hitting a pedestrian faced a judge on Monday.

Noelia Ortiz Negron, 35, posted $10,000 surety bail after she was arraigned in Providence District Court on a felony charge of duty to stop in an accident resulting in personal injury.

The hit-and-run took place around 7:45 p.m. Saturday on George Street in Pawtucket. Police said they arrived to find the female victim lying unresponsive in the roadway. She was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Negron Ortiz was arrested on Sunday and confessed to fleeing the scene of the crash, according to police.

Negron Ortiz was also charged with driving after denial, suspension, or revocation of license as well as cited for operating without evidence of insurance and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration. She’s due back in court on Feb. 3, 2020.

