PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — The 95th annual Pawtucket Grecian Festival continued into its third and final day Sunday, following a weekend of celebrations.

The event, hosted every year by the Assumption of The Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church in Pawtucket, offered traditional Greek food like gyros, Greek coffee and baklava.

There were also several dancing performances by the Greek Pride Dance Troupe, who perform in traditional Greek costumes representing the various regions of Greece.

Attendees also enjoyed several family-friendly activities, including face painting, rock climbing and baking demonstrations.