PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A Pawtucket firefighter was arrested Wednesday night for allegedly carrying a firearm without a license, according to a city spokesperson.

The city spokesperson said Patrick White, 46, was taken into custody at Fire Station 6 on Newport Avenue.

White has been charged with two counts each of carrying a pistol or revolver without a license and possession of a large-capacity feeding device.

The circumstances surrounding White’s arrest have not yet been made public.

White was arraigned Thursday and granted $10,000 surety bail. He was also ordered to surrender his firearms.

His next court date is scheduled for Dec. 7.