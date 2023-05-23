PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — The Pawtucket Fire Department launched its new rescue boat into the Seekonk River Tuesday.

The $50,000 rescue boat was a gift to the city from the Cooley Group, which describes itself as a manufacturer of “…high performance polymeric solutions for containment, waterproofing, print media, signs and shades and custom work.”

Pawtucket Mayor Donald Grebien said the city was “thrilled” when the Cooley Group expressed interest in donating a state-of-the-art boat to the fire department.

“It is crucial that both our police and fire departments are prepared with the best technology, and equipment, in order to keep our community safe,” Grebien said.

Pawtucket Fire Chief John Trenteseaux described the boat as a “blessing,” since the department responds to numerous water rescues in the summer months.

“This rescue boat will truly help the fire department with our rescue efforts and to cut down on response times in an emergency on the water,” he explained.

Trenteseaux said residents will likely see the boat out on the water during the Rhode Island Dragon Boat Races this September.