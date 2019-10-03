Pawtucket family targeted in ‘virtual kidnapping’ scam

SCITUATE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island State Police are urging everyone to take care and guard against phone fraudsters after a Pawtucket family was told their loved one had been kidnapped.

Last Friday, two different members of the same family were contacted by scammers over the phone around the same time, the state police said, which was a new aspect of the scam.

The crooks claimed a family member had been abducted and was in danger and demanded money.

TARGET 12: Virtual kidnappers target Newport mom

The state police are investigating, along with the FBI and Pawtucket Police, detective commander Maj. Timothy Sanzi said.

“It was disturbing and stressful” for the family, he said, “and we want to advise all members of every community that this is a threat out there.”

Scammers may be very controlling, angry, violent or intense over the phone in order to instill fear in their victims. In this case, the family ended up giving money to the crooks.

Incriminating information – clues to individuals that can be used in the phone call – can often be gleaned through social media, Sanzi noted.

Sanzi believes this was the first virtual kidnapping scam Rhode Island State Police have encountered.

While many people may be targeted at random, it’s believed that the majority of the crimes go unreported, he said – because victims are embarrassed.

Many scammers may be operating from overseas, using internet connections to falsify caller ID. In this case, right now Sanzi said they believe the scam they’re investigating originated from Mexico.

Police encourage you to hang up if you get a phone call like this – and to contact them.

State police also gave these points to remember, that may be used by “virtual kidnapping” scammers (though they may employ similar or different conditions):

A scammer may call you from an unknown number, telling you your adult son or daughter is being held captive.

Scammers may contact your child first to try and get them to make a recorded statement begging for help — which is then played over the phone to you to increase your fear or anxiety.

The scammer may direct you to immediately wire a certain amount of money to a specific account.

The scammer may say if you hang up the phone before the money is wired, they will hurt your child.

To decrease the likelihood of becoming a victim, state police said to look for these indicators:

Incoming calls from an outside area code.

Calls will not come from the kidnapped victim’s phone.

Callers will go to great lengths to keep you on the line.

Callers will prevent you from calling or locating the “kidnapped” victim.

Ransom money is only accepted through a wire transfer.

A red flag should be raised any time a wire transfer is requested.

If you can’t make contact with your child, grandchild or family member to confirm it’s a scam, you’re advised to call the police.