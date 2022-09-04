PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — After an almost weeklong delay, Winters Elementary School in Pawtucket has now been cleared to open to students on Tuesday.

The school was originally scheduled to open on August 31, but had to move it back due to a failed fire alarm battery.

12 News got an inside look at the new school building Sunday and spoke to Pawtucket Mayor Donald Grebien, who says the decision to delay the opening should have been made sooner.

“Tuesday is the day. Everybody is going to be safe and secure, fire marshalls inspected, zoning board inspected, and everything is up to code. Just bear with us. the contractor is doing a great job to finish up those last minute touches.”

Some of the final changes include working the Gymnasium and the cafeteria’s kitchen, which are both not ready yet.

Mayor Grebien says until those two rooms are ready, students will be able to exercise outside, and food will be brought to the school from an outside vendor.