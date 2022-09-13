PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Henry J. Winters Elementary School will be closed Wednesday, Sept. 14, and Thursday, Sept. 15, due to a power outage caused by ongoing construction.

“During exterior site grading today, an outside machine operator hit a buried grounding wire causing a power outage,” Pawtucket Superintendent Cheryl McWilliams said in a statement Tuesday.

There were no students in the building at the time because of the Rhode Island primary elections.

Gilbane, the construction company working on the school, told officials they will not have access to a generator until at least Thursday, according to McWilliams.

The school has had previous issues related to construction this month. The start of the school year was delayed until Sept. 6 because of a failed fire alarm.