PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Pawtucket announced a new partnership with DoorDash in an effort to battle food insecurity in the city.

Mayor Donald Grebien said the city will work with DoorDash to target areas in need throughout the community.

“We’re excited to announce that we’re going to be one of 18 [cities [participating,” he said.

Grebien said the city expects to work with local non-profits, including senior centers and food pantries, to determine where the most help is needed.

“This doesn’t take away the issue. Its kind of a gap-filler,” Grebien explained.

Community Credits, a form of gift card, along with data from DoorDash, will allow the city to target those areas of need through the DoorDash project known as Project DASH.

“It’s bringing everybody together in a time of need,” Grebien said. “Prices are up, so it’s an opportunity to provide additional resources to get some food on tables.”

Grebien said the city will be meeting with representatives from DoorDash in the coming weeks.