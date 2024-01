PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A single-car crash in Pawtucket resulted in multiple explosions and power loss in the town.

The crash occurred around the midnight hour on Saturday night. The vehicle crashed into an electric pole on Center Street, causing a fire.

Only the driver was in the car, they were not injured.

A Pawtucket fire lieutenant on scene said that the area is not safe and the street will be blocked off until a power company can respond.

The cause of the crash is not clear.