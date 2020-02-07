1  of  2
Breaking News
Lockdown lifted at Boston hospital after 2 shootings nearby Police make 3 arrests in deadly Providence shooting
Closings & Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Pawtucket couple indicted by grand jury in New Year’s Day murder

Blackstone Valley

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Jack Doherty and Shaylyn Moran (Photos: Pawtucket Police Department)

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Updated charges have been lodged against a Pawtucket couple accused of shooting and killing a woman in the city last month.

Jack Doherty, 24, and Shaylyn Moran, 19, have been held without bail since they were arrested in connection with the murder of Cheryl Smith.

Smith, 54, was shot several times at a Baxter Street home on the night of Wednesday, Jan. 1, and pronounced dead at Rhode Island Hospital.

Doherty and Moran were later arrested at a Pawtucket motel where police said they also seized a 9mm handgun.

Police have not revealed a motive for the shooting but noted that Moran was previously in a relationship with Smith’s son.

On Friday, the Providence County Grand Jury handed up an indictment charging Doherty and Moran with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, discharging a firearm while committing a crime of violence, and carrying a pistol without a license.

Both are due in court for arraignment on February 12.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com