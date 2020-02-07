Pawtucket couple indicted by grand jury in New Year’s Day murder

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Updated charges have been lodged against a Pawtucket couple accused of shooting and killing a woman in the city last month.

Jack Doherty, 24, and Shaylyn Moran, 19, have been held without bail since they were arrested in connection with the murder of Cheryl Smith.

Smith, 54, was shot several times at a Baxter Street home on the night of Wednesday, Jan. 1, and pronounced dead at Rhode Island Hospital.

Doherty and Moran were later arrested at a Pawtucket motel where police said they also seized a 9mm handgun.

Police have not revealed a motive for the shooting but noted that Moran was previously in a relationship with Smith’s son.

On Friday, the Providence County Grand Jury handed up an indictment charging Doherty and Moran with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, discharging a firearm while committing a crime of violence, and carrying a pistol without a license.

Both are due in court for arraignment on February 12.