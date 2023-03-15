PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A Pawtucket couple is facing nine felony charges after a 2-year-old was allegedly exposed to drugs.

Jeifry DeJesus, 28, and Emarys Cruz, 21, were arraigned Wednesday in Providence District Court. Both face charges of child endangerment, cruelty to or neglect of a child, possession of fentanyl, and possession of cocaine.

Pawtucket police responded to a Prospect Heights apartment Monday afternoon and found Cruz’s child had stopped breathing. The child was taken to Hasbro Children’s Hospital and tested positive for fentanyl, cocaine, and xylazine.

The child has recovered from the exposure and the Rhode Island Department of Children, Youth, and Families is investigating the incident.

DeJesus, the mother’s boyfriend, was held without bail as a Superior Court violator. Records show he’s previously been charged with domestic violence, robbery and burglary.

DeJesus is due back in court April 5 for a separate charge.

Cruz was also held without bail. Court records show she’s due back June 7.