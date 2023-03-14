PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Police arrested a Pawtucket mother and her boyfriend after her toddler was reportedly exposed to fentanyl and other narcotics.

First responders rushed to an apartment in Prospect Heights Monday afternoon after receiving a report that a 2-year-old had stopped breathing.

The child was brought to Hasbro Children’s Hospital, where police said the toddler tested positive for fentanyl, cocaine and xylazine.

Emarys Cruz, 21, and Jeifry Dejesus, 28, were taken into custody Tuesday and are facing numerous charges, including endangerment of a child.

The child has since recovered from the exposure, according to police.

The incident is being investigated by the Rhode Island Department of Children, Youth and Families.