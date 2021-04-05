Pawtucket councilwoman ‘Mama Ama’ Amponsah passes away

Blackstone Valley

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Mayor Don Grebien

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) ─ The city of Pawtucket is mourning the loss of beloved city councilwoman “Mama Ama” Amponsah.

The city announced Amponsah’ passing Monday afternoon. She was well-known in the community as the owner of Ama’s Variety and Mini Mart.

“Mama Ama was revered in the community for decades where she would welcome everyone at Ama’s Variety and Mini Mart with a smile,” Pawtucket Council President Dave Moran said in a statement, adding that she served on several of the council’s committees.

Amponsah leaves behind her husband Isaac, and their three children. Her cause of death has not been made public.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 3/26/21: Attorney General Peter Neronha

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community