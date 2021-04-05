Pawtucket councilwoman ‘Mama Ama’ Amponsah passes away

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) ─ The city of Pawtucket is mourning the loss of beloved city councilwoman “Mama Ama” Amponsah.
The city announced Amponsah’ passing Monday afternoon. She was well-known in the community as the owner of Ama’s Variety and Mini Mart.
“Mama Ama was revered in the community for decades where she would welcome everyone at Ama’s Variety and Mini Mart with a smile,” Pawtucket Council President Dave Moran said in a statement, adding that she served on several of the council’s committees.
Amponsah leaves behind her husband Isaac, and their three children. Her cause of death has not been made public.