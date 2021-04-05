Pawtucket councilwoman ‘Mama Ama’ Amponsah passes away

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) ─ The city of Pawtucket is mourning the loss of beloved city councilwoman “Mama Ama” Amponsah.

The city announced Amponsah’ passing Monday afternoon. She was well-known in the community as the owner of Ama’s Variety and Mini Mart.

Statement from Mayor Donald R. Grebien and Council President Dave Moran: pic.twitter.com/cSGqBdq27B — City of Pawtucket RI (@CityofPawtucket) April 5, 2021

“Mama Ama was revered in the community for decades where she would welcome everyone at Ama’s Variety and Mini Mart with a smile,” Pawtucket Council President Dave Moran said in a statement, adding that she served on several of the council’s committees.

Amponsah leaves behind her husband Isaac, and their three children. Her cause of death has not been made public.