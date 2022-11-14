PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A brand new compassion center is coming to Pawtucket next week.

Mother Earth Wellness will officially open its doors to patients on Nov. 21.

The compassion center bills itself as the “premier destination in Rhode Island for all cannabis needs.”

The newly renovated facility features a 40-strain scent bar, terpene sampling station, indoor waterfall and private consultation space.

In addition to in-person purchases, the compassion center will offer online order reservations and curbside pick-up.

Mother Earth, which has been cultivating medical cannabis since it was first founded in 2017, will be selling its own products as well as products from more than 60 local cannabis cultivators.

Even though the compassion center plans to start selling recreational cannabis come Dec. 1, as is required by state law, Mother Earth said it “will always be a patient-first facility.”

Mother Earth said its new compassion center has created more than 100 new jobs in Pawtucket to date. It was the final applicant in the state to receive a medical marijuana dispensary license from the Department of Business Regulation.

The dispensary is located on Esten Avenue in the same building as the owners’ other business, Kitchen and Countertop of New England.

The new compassion center will be open seven days a week.