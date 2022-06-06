PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Pawtucket employees will have a day off on Monday as the city recognizes Juneteenth.

Mayor Donald Grebien’s office announced that since the holiday falls on a Sunday this year, the city will be celebrating on Monday, June 20, and all public buildings will be closed.

Juneteenth commemorates the emancipation of slaves on June 19, 1865. Grebien and the Pawtucket City Council encouraged residents to take the time to reflect on the hardships suffered by enslaved people, learn about African-American culture, or attend a local Juneteenth event.

“Juneteenth is an important day for freedom, and we have decided to honor it here in Pawtucket,” Grebien said. “This is one small stride in our larger initiative to continue making our diverse community a more welcoming and unified place.”

In 2021, President Joe Biden signed a bill recognizing Juneteenth as a federal holiday.

Pawtucket City Hall and other public buildings will reopen on Tuesday, June 21, according to Grebien’s office. Trash collection will not be impacted.