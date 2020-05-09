Pawtucket City Hall, city parks, library to re-open

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Pawtucket City Hall, the library and city parks will open back open to the public.

City Hall is scheduled to re-open by appointment only on Monday, May 11th. Appointments can be made here and they are open from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“As the City of Pawtucket continues to work through the COVID-19 pandemic, we are pleased to open City Hall via appointment. We understand the need for our residents to continue daily business in an environment that is safe for the community and our hardworking employees,” said Mayor Don Grebien.

“Proper precautions have been taken to minimize the risk of spread when constituents visit City Hall. We also continue to encourage residents to safely and securely use the online and mail services that are available on the Pawtucket website.”

Following the guidelines from the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management, city parks will also open.

Visitors are urged to continue to follow social distancing, wear a mask, and follow the precautions set by the State and Rhode Island Department of Health. The boat launch sites at Taft Street and Festival Pier will also be opened.

The Pawtucket Public Library will begin offering contact-free pickup beginning May 11. Books, audiobooks and DVD’s may be requested for pickup by calling the library.