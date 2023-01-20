PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Construction is finalizing at the new MBTA train station in Pawtucket.

The Pawtucket-Central Falls Transit Center will add a stop to the MBTA Providence/Stoughton line, connecting the Blackstone Valley with Boston.

“But it really is an opportunity for Pawtucket, we are now connected in a major way to Boston and the Massachusetts and Providence, we’re a much better community and we’re much more financially affordable,” Grebien said.

Riders can take the first trains out of that station on Monday when it opens to the public.

Grebien told 12 News the station will propel the economy and further development in Pawtucket.

“So we’re already seeing that benefit, we have some vacant property around there that somebody just bought that’s going to be development for workforce housing so you’re going to see an increase,” Grebien said.

The city invested between one to two million dollars into the $63 million project, which is a collaboration between the MBTA, R.I. Public Transportation Authority, the R.I. Department of Transportation, Pawtucket and Central Falls.

The station will feature 200 parking spots and a RIPTA bus hub. An additional 200 parking spots and bathrooms will be under construction in 2023, Grebien said.