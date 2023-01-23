PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Two decades later, the Pawtucket-Central Falls Transit Center finally opened Monday morning.

The train station, located on Pine Street, adds a stop to the MBTA Providence/Stoughton line, connecting the Blackstone Valley with Boston. The first train left shortly before 4:30 a.m.

The station was originally set to open last summer but was delayed due to labor and supply chain problems.

Gov. Dan McKee will join members of the Congressional Delegation, local leaders, and other elected officials for a ceremonial ride to the station from Providence at 9 a.m.

The project began 20 years ago with an idea by former Mayor James Doyle. Current Mayor Donald Grebien told 12 News he is excited to see it come to fruition.

“This really is an opportunity for Pawtucket, we are now connected in a major way to Boston and Massachusetts and Providence, we’re a much better community and we’re much more financially affordable,” Grebien said.

The station will feature 200 parking spots and a RIPTA bus hub. An additional 200 parking spots and bathrooms will be under construction in 2023.

The city of Pawtucket invested between one to two million dollars into the $63 million project, which is a collaboration between the MBTA, R.I. Public Transportation Authority, the R.I. Department of Transportation, Pawtucket and Central Falls.