Pawtucket car fire investigation underway

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a car caught fire in Pawtucket early Friday morning, a Pawtucket Fire Lieutenant confirmed to Eyewitness News.
Fire officials said it happened near the intersection of Sachem and County Streets around 1:15 a.m.
No injuries were reported and no arrests were made.
No information was provided on what caused the fire.
