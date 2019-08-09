Pawtucket car fire investigation underway

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a car caught fire in Pawtucket early Friday morning, a Pawtucket Fire Lieutenant confirmed to Eyewitness News.

Fire officials said it happened near the intersection of Sachem and County Streets around 1:15 a.m.

No injuries were reported and no arrests were made.

SUV severely damaged after car fire in Pawtucket.

No information was provided on what caused the fire.

Eyewitness News Reporter Julianne Lima contributed to this report.

This is a developing story and Eyewitness News will bring you more as soon as it is available.