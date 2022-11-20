PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A Pawtucket business owner was once again giving back to the community on Sunday.

Owner of Support is Key Clothing, Joey Debarros, gave away around 250 Turkeys to people in need this weekend.

“My motivation is actually seeing the people smile,” said Debarros, “We feel like it’s very important because there are a lot of families that are in need that come to our events and they really could use this help.”

In addition to the Turkey giveaway, 2022 was also the fifth year Support Is Key held a back-to-school donation drive, gifting hundreds of backpacks full of school supplies to local students.

Debarros also holds a free Christmas event with Santa Claus visits, and every child gets to take a picture and get a toy.

“With a little bit of support, it can take somebody to the next level and that’s what happened to me. I got a little bit of support, and it took me to the next level and I just keep striving.”

For more information on Support Is Key Clothing LLC, or to donate, visit their Facebook page.