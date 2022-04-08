PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Pawtucket police and fire responded Friday morning to a report of damage at a building on East Avenue.
Just before 9:30 a.m., crews were called to 407 East Ave. and arrived to find concrete blocks had fallen from the side of the building, leaving a hole in the top corner.
The building was evacuated as a precaution, but workers have since been allowed back inside.
Pawtucket Fire Chief William Conroy told 12 News it’s a Lifespan facility that houses cardiovascular offices.
National Grid was called in to shut off gas service, but the building still has power.
The building inspector also responded to the scene.
The cause of the collapse is under investigation.
12 News has a crew at the scene gathering information. Check back for updates.