PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Pawtucket police and fire responded Friday morning to a report of damage at a building on East Avenue.

Just before 9:30 a.m., crews were called to 407 East Ave. and arrived to find concrete blocks had fallen from the side of the building, leaving a hole in the top corner.

The building was evacuated as a precaution, but workers have since been allowed back inside.

Pawtucket Fire Chief William Conroy told 12 News it’s a Lifespan facility that houses cardiovascular offices.

National Grid was called in to shut off gas service, but the building still has power.

The building inspector also responded to the scene.

The cause of the collapse is under investigation.

12 News has a crew at the scene gathering information. Check back for updates.

This is at 307 East Ave. This is the only area impacted. Everyone is back inside the building. Power is on. Gas is off as a precaution. National Grid is here. @wpri12 https://t.co/WQSHPdeSlB pic.twitter.com/EGarDcr9iT — Kait Walsh (@KaitLouiseWalsh) April 8, 2022