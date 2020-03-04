Pawtucket brewery releases charity beer in honor of Kobe, Gigi Bryant

FILE – In this July 26, 2018, file photo former Los Angeles Laker Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna watch during the U.S. national championships swimming meet in Irvine, Calif. Federal investigators say wreckage from the helicopter that crashed last month and killed Bryant, his daughter and seven others did not show any outward evidence of engine failure, the National Transportation Safety Board said Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson,File)

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A local brewery is honoring the late Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna with a new beer.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Pawtucket-based Smug Brewing announced the release of its Black Mamba Black IPA, adding that 100% of the proceeds will go to charity.

“The tragic passing of Kobe Bryant and his daughter hit us hard,” the brewery wrote. “In his memory we created, named, and are donating 100% of the proceeds of our Black IPA to a charity that he felt strongly about, the Make a Wish Foundation (Mass and RI).”

The brewery said the new beer will be available starting Thursday.