Pawtucket BOL to discuss future of cigar lounge following deadly double shooting

Blackstone Valley

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — The fate of a Pawtucket cigar lounge is up for discussion on Tuesday after a deadly shooting early Monday morning.

The Pawtucket Board of Licenses will hold an emergency meeting at 6 p.m. to determine whether to suspend the licenses of FabCity Cigar Lounge.

Police responded to the club on Newport Avenue around 12:45 a.m. found two men outside suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both men were taken to Rhode Island Hospital where Qudus Kafo, 36, was pronounced dead. Bruno P. Vaz, 37, remains hospitalized.

Police believe the shooting stemmed from a fight at the lounge, and said both victims were shot by another person or people who were involved.

Officers have responded to the lounge nine times so far this year, with the most serious being Monday’s homicide.

Police added that officers have responded to nearly 200 calls for service at Fab City since 2019, with 114 service calls last year alone. Of those calls, 57 were security checks and 24 were liquor establishment checks.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 1/21/2: Joe Cammarano, Political Science Professor, Providence College

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community