Pawtucket BOL to discuss future of cigar lounge following deadly double shooting

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — The fate of a Pawtucket cigar lounge is up for discussion on Tuesday after a deadly shooting early Monday morning.

The Pawtucket Board of Licenses will hold an emergency meeting at 6 p.m. to determine whether to suspend the licenses of FabCity Cigar Lounge.

Police responded to the club on Newport Avenue around 12:45 a.m. found two men outside suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both men were taken to Rhode Island Hospital where Qudus Kafo, 36, was pronounced dead. Bruno P. Vaz, 37, remains hospitalized.

Police believe the shooting stemmed from a fight at the lounge, and said both victims were shot by another person or people who were involved.

Officers have responded to the lounge nine times so far this year, with the most serious being Monday’s homicide.

Police added that officers have responded to nearly 200 calls for service at Fab City since 2019, with 114 service calls last year alone. Of those calls, 57 were security checks and 24 were liquor establishment checks.