Pawtucket Arts Fest shuffles schedule due to EEE risk

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — The threat of eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) across Southern New England has led the city of Pawtucket to reschedule events for this weekend’s Slater Park Art Festival.

The Rhode Island Philharmonic Concert has been moved to 2 p.m. Saturday and the outdoor “Movie in the Park” has been relocated to Goff Junior High School on Newport Avenue.

CAROUSEL RIBBON CUTTING AND FALL FESTIVAL SCHEDULE CHANGES In light of the latest EEE concerns, the City and Pawtucket… Posted by Pawtucket Parks & Recreation on Wednesday, September 11, 2019

The ribbon-cutting for the reopening of the Slater Park Carousel that was scheduled for Friday night will now take place Saturday at noon.

“Aside from these time changes affecting some of our outdoor events, we expect the weekend to proceed as normal with plenty of fun activities for the whole family,” Festival Director Anthony Ambrosino said.

The fireworks display has been canceled but the money put towards it has been reallocated for a kids carnival Sunday afternoon, which will take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“We want as many people as possible to come to Slater Park this weekend to enjoy the entire festival as well as the Pops concert,” Pawtucket Mayor Donald Grebien said. “But we also need to be sure that we are protecting the health and safety of everyone who comes.”