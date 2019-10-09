Pawt. couple arrested for cocaine distribution

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — An ongoing investigation into drugs being sold in the city of Pawtucket led to two Carnation Avenue residents being arrested on Tuesday.

Police said Jesus Matos, 27, and Ashely Ortiz, 27, were arrested and charged with multiple crimes, including manufacturing and possessing or delivering between one ounce and one kilogram of cocaine.

Police executed a court-ordered search warrant at the Carnation Avenue home and said they found about 297 grams of cocaine (street value all together estimated at $30,000), about $3,000 in cash, and various packaging and distribution materials. A small scale, plastic sandwich bags, and two cell phones were pictured in an image of seized materials supplied by police.

In addition to manufacturing and possession, both Matos and Ortiz are also charged with possessing a Schedule I or II substance (cocaine) with intent, distribution or manufacturing drugs in or near a school, conspiracy, and maintaining a common nuisance, police said.

Matos is also facing an additional charge for this being a third offense for him.

Matos and Ortiz were set to be arraigned Wednesday morning at Providence District Court.