PawSox host final weekend events at McCoy Stadium

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — It’s the end of an era at McCoy Stadium this weekend as the PawSox wrap up their weekend finale of events before the team relocates to Worcester for the 2021 season.

Saturday night, ‘Dinner at the Diamond’ was held at the stadium. On Sunday morning, batting practice took place for high school baseball players who didn’t get the chance to play in their 2020 senior season due to the pandemic.

Later this afternoon, a Unity Fest will be held, in partnership with Black Lives Matter RI, where proceeds will benefit The African American Innovation Center.

The PawSox are famously remembered for the longest game in baseball history. Their 33-inning battle against the Rochester Red Wings began on April 18th in 1981, and finished on June 23rd of that year, when the PawSox won 3-2.

The game featured future Hall of Famers Wade Boggs for the PawSox and baseball’s ‘Iron Man’ Cal Ripken Jr. for the Red Wings.