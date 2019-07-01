PawSox celebrate RI, welcome new citizens at Monday’s game

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — The Pawtucket Red Sox celebrated 50 years in Rhode Island with a salute to the Ocean State Monday night, featuring the swearing-in of 23 new citizens of the United States of America.

The U.S.Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) presented the citizenship candidates to the U.S. District Court for the District of Rhode Island. The candidates originated from these countries: Bolivia, Cape Verde, Cambodia, Congo Kinshasa, Eritrea, Germany, Guatemala, Haiti, Israel, Jamaica, Laos, Liberia, Mexico, Morocco, Nepal, the People’s Republic of China, Philippines, Portugal, Senegal, South Korea, Syria, the Gambia, and the United Kingdom. The 23 are just a few of about 7,500 being naturalized between July 1 and July 5.

The game also featured the team hosting the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, the Triple-A farm team of the New York Yankees.

The PawSox honored local community partners, featured a parade of mascots of Rhode Island sports teams (including Rhody the Ram of the University of Rhode Island, Friar Dom of Providence College and Tupper the Bulldog of Bryant University), served state food specialties from coffee milk to quahog “stuffies” and played music from Rhode Island natives like Jeffrey Osborne, Billy Gilman and The Cowsills.

The PawSox are set to move to a new stadium in Worcester in 2021, after what will be (at that point) a 50-year affiliation with the Boston Red Sox at McCoy Stadium.