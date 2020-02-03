1  of  4
PawSox celebrate last ‘Truck Day’ before team’s move to Worcester

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) ─ For the last time, the Boston Red Sox equipment truck made a pit stop in Rhode Island while on its way to Florida for spring training.

Over the past five years, the truck has stopped at McCoy Stadium, the current home of the Pawtucket Red Sox, prior to the start of the season.

This is the last year the PawSox will be located in Pawtucket, however, with the team preparing to move to a brand new, $1 million ballpark in Worcester for the 2021 season.

The truck carries the team’s baseball equipment and supplies, including more than 20,000 baseballs, 1,100 bats and 20 cases of bubble gum.

Babe Ruth’s granddaughter, Linda Ruth Tosetti, was the first to sign the truck, along with dozens of fans, before it hit the road for its final destination.

The Rhode Island Food Bank also collected non-perishable donations from fans in exchange for a general admission ticket for Opening Night, which will take place on April 9.

The first spring training workout for the Red Sox is scheduled for Feb. 12.

