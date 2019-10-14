Parade to wrap up 41st annual Autumnfest

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) – The 41st annual Autumnfest parade kicked off in Woonsocket Monday morning.

According to the Autumnfest homepage, the parade route began at the Diamond Hill Plaza at 9:30 a.m. It will conclude at the World War II Memorial Park.

According to Autumnfest officials, nearby roads will be shut down and those planning to attend the parade should get to their seats early.

Monday is the last day of the festival, which includes sports, entertainment, arts and crafts, food and beverages, a kids fest and a beer garden.

Dozens of vendors will also be featured at the event.