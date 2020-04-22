Live Now
New England Nation Draft Special
Pandemic won’t stop URI student from running his own marathon

Blackstone Valley

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — University of Rhode Island (URI) graduate student Ken Vinacco was training for the Boston Marathon – until the coronavirus pandemic forced organizers to postpone the annual event.

Rather than wait until a new date was set, Vinacco decided to put his training to good use. Vinacco, a Scituate native, decided to run 55 miles across the Ocean State this coming Friday.

Vinacco tells Eyewitness News he plans to start in North Smithfield, travel south down Route 146 and finish on Sunday at the towers near Narragansett Town Beach.

He also created a GoFundMe page to raise money for the Rhode Island Community Food Bank and the MS Dream Center.

Vinacco said while his family and friends think he’s “nuts” for running across Rhode Island, they’re also very supportive.

“When I initially proposed the idea, I said I wanted to do it in one day,” Vinacco said.

Vinacco, who is studying physical therapy, received a pair of shoes from OPT Physical Therapy and Sports Medicine in Wakefield, which he will wear on his run.

So far, Vinacco has already raised more than $3,000 for the RI Community Food Bank and Dream Center.

Providence

