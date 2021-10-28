Owner of dog who went missing during Pawtucket car theft offering $5K for his safe return

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — The owner of a dog that was inside a vehicle when it was stolen over the weekend is now offering a $5,000 reward to anyone who can help her find him.

Angel Santos tells 12 News her 9-year-old Yorkshire Terrier Casanova was in the backseat of her car when it was stolen from Pawtucket Sunday afternoon.

The car was later found in Clinton, Conn., however, Casanova wasn’t inside the vehicle.

“I don’t see him as an animal, I see him as my son,” Santos said of Casanova. “I’m not OK … my house is not a home without him.”

Santos said she’s worried for Casanova’s wellbeing, adding that he has a number of health issues and is on medication.

“Everybody thinks he’s a puppy, but he’s 9 years old, he’s not a puppy,” Santos said. “All he knows is me and all I know is him.”

If someone did intentionally take him, Santos is begging for his safe return.

“If you have him, he’s not yours,” Santos said tearfully. “He has a family who loves him and needs him, and I’m not going to give up.”

Santos said he wasn’t wearing a sweater at the time her vehicle was taken. He does, however, have a collar that looks similar to a driver’s license which has her information on it.

Santos asks anyone who’s seen her dog to contact her by calling or texting (401) 499-6905.