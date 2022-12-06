WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Woonsocket Mayor-elect Lisa Baldelli-Hunt will officially be sworn back into office Tuesday night.

An inauguration ceremony will be held for her at 7 p.m., and other newly-elected officials on the Woonsocket City Council.

The city council voted Baldelli-Hunt out of office back in October. The decision stemmed from a complaint lodged by Councilor Denise Sierra, in which she claimed Baldelli-Hunt wasn’t performing her duties as mayor. (Sierra did not seek reelection this year.)

Weeks later, Baldelli-Hunt ran unopposed on the November ballot.

This will be her fifth term as mayor of the city.