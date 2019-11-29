One year later, Cold Case Cards bringing in hundreds of tips

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — One Pawtucket detective hoped a pack of playing cards could finally help her put an end to several decades-long homicide investigations.

The Cold Case Cards were launched in December 2018 and the outcome has been better than expected.

“It’s going extremely well,” Detective Sue Cormier said one year after the launch of the deck. “It’s been well-received by the Department of Corrections, the inmates themselves, the public. The stories Channel 12 has put out there have been instrumental in giving us a lot of tips.”

Each card in the deck highlights an unsolved homicide or missing person case in Rhode Island. They display a picture of the victim and a brief explanation of the case.

Every Friday at 5:30, Eyewitness News highlights one case from the deck on WPRI 12.

“You getting these stories out to the public has generated more tips and more leads than I could ever have dreamed of,” Cormier said. “On a Friday night when these stories air, my phones go off.”

“Probably hundreds of tips that have come through since this started in December,” she added.

The deck received renewed interest in June when a man was arrested for the 1988 murder of 10-year-old Christine Cole.

Joao Monteiro has been charged but he maintains his innocence.

Christine was the first case Eyewitness News profiled. She is the queen of hearts.

“Even if we could solve one more in the next year, I would be very pleased with that,” Cormier said. “I think we’re close to two or three and if we can move forward with those and present to the attorney general’s office, I would be very happy with that.”

Anyone with information on a Rhode Island cold case is asked to call 1-877-RI-SOLVE.