PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island State Police are investigating a serious motorcycle crash in Pawtucket on Monday morning.

The crash happened on 95 north near Underwood Street, just after 2 a.m.

It appears that the motorcycle collided with another vehicle.

One person was taken by ambulance from the scene, but there is no word on the extent of the injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.