PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — One person was rushed to the hospital after a motorcycle and a truck collided in Pawtucket late Wednesday night.

Police say it happened at the intersection of Lonsdale Avenue and Dix Street around 10 p.m.

The motorcycle rider suffered serious injuries, according to Pawtucket fire officials.

BREAKING OVERNIGHT: Man rushed to @RIHospital with serious injuries after his motorcycle collides with a truck in Pawtucket. Details on @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/d3hR8IyFJX — Julianne Lima (@JulianneLimaTV) July 4, 2019

The road was closed for some time but it has since been reopened.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.