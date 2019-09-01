Woonsocket man in critical condition following house fire

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A Woonsocket man was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital in critical condition following a house fire Saturday night.

Firefighters responded to 345 North Main Street around 7 p.m. for a fire on the second floor.

James Flannery, 62, was found unconscious inside his apartment, according to police.

At last check, police said there was no update on his condition.

Fire and police responded to 345 N. Main St for a structure fire on the second fl at about 7:00pm. Fire is extinguished. A 64 yr old male resident was taken to RIH in critical condition. 1 deceased dog located in bldg. still under invest. @NBC10 @wpri12 @ABC @WoonsocketCall — Woonsocket Police (@WoonsocketPD) September 1, 2019

Firefighters also found a deceased dog in the building.

The fire remains under investigation, but it’s believed smoking may have been a factor.