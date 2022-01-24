One killed in overnight double shooting at Pawtucket cigar lounge

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Pawtucket Police are investigating after one man died following a shooting early Monday morning.

Police say they responded to a report of a shooting at 12:48 AM at the Fab City Cigar Lounge on Newport Avenue and found two adult men outside with gunshot wounds.

Both men were transported to Rhode Island Hospital where one of them was later pronounced deceased. The condition of the second man is currently unknown.

According to the police, the incident appears to have stemmed from an altercation that started inside the lounge.

No arrests have been made at this time.

As the investigation continues, residents with information are asked to contact Det. Harrington at 401-727-9110 ext 725.