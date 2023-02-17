BOSTON, Mass. (WPRI) — A Rhode Island man and woman are facing charges after officials allegedly seized more than 16 pounds of meth and 700 grams of counterfeit pills containing fentanyl, U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins said Friday.

Denise Guyette of Woonsocket, and Nathan Boddie of Pawtucket, were indicted on one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances. Gerardo Garza, a 47-year-old from Arizona, is also charged in the case.

The trio, led by Guyette, allegedly shipped drugs from Arizona to Massachusetts packaged with children’s toys.

Boddie, 38, was arrested in Rhode Island during a traffic stop on Feb. 6. Police said he then attempted to swallow a plastic bag containing 20 grams of methamphetamine. They also seized a ghost gun and multiple magazines of ammunition from his car during the arrest.

Rollins said at Boddie’s home police found 150 more grams of suspected meth, two more ghost guns, the 3-D printer used to assembled the ghost guns, and multiple fake driver’s licenses.

Guyette, 29, was arrested two days later after police searched her home and allegedly found 15 pounds of crystal meth, 400 grams of fentanyl pills, and multiple stolen Rhode Island and Massachusetts driver’s licenses, social security cards, and credit cards.

“Fentanyl and methamphetamine are serious, lethal threats to the well-being of our communities,” Rollins said. “It is our contention that this seizure likely saved countless lives.”

If convicted, the suspects face up to 20 years in prison, up to a lifetime of supervised release, and a fine of up to $1 million.