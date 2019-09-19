Live Now /
Officials: Car split in two after crashing into North Smithfield Town Hall

Blackstone Valley

(Eyewitness News viewer photo)

NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) – Two people were rushed to the hospital Wednesday night following a crash so serious in North Smithfield the car was split in two, according to the North Smithfield Fire Department.

Eyewitness News cameras captured some damage to the rear of North Smithfield Town Hall and the side of the road near Greene and North Main Streets around 9 p.m.

Photo of what appears to be a part of a car involved in crash.

The extent of the injuries and current condition of the two people inside the car are unknown at this time.

The crash is under investigation.

Eyewitness News will bring you new details as soon as they come into our newsroom.

