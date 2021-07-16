Off-duty Pawtucket police officer accused of shooting teen to appear in court

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — An Pawtucket police officer accused of shooting an 18-year-old man in the arm last month while off-duty is set to appear in front of a judge Friday morning.

Officer Daniel Dolan, 38, shot Dominic Vincent outside a pizza shop in West Greenwich and has been charged with three counts of assault and one count of discharging a firearm in a crime of violence, also a felony.

According to a police report, Dolan told detectives he got off work around 7:40 p.m. and drove to a liquor store, where he purchased a six-pack of beer, opened one, and “took a sip from the bottle” before continuing to drive home on I-95 South.

That was when Dolan told detectives he saw a black Audi, driven by Vincent, speeding down the highway, and thought he might be in a high-speed pursuit with police, even though he didn’t see any officers.

Dolan followed Vincent off the highway and into the parking lot of Wicked Good Pizza in West Greenwich, where Vincent and two friends told police they were going to get pizza for a sleepover party.

Police say Dolan got out of his truck and attempted to stop the Audi, holding up his police badge and his palm in an effort to tell the car to stop. Dolan told detectives he thought the car could be fleeing the scene of a crime.

When Vincent backed up and would not stop, Dolan claimed he stepped in front of the car. Police say he then fired his department-issued weapon into the car, which struck Vincent in the upper arm.

Vincent later told police he didn’t think Dolan was a real police officer since he was wearing street clothes and driving his personal truck.

Dolan passed a field sobriety test after the shooting and blew a .000 blood-alcohol content, according to the police report.

He claimed that he fired the shot because he thought the Audi was about to run him over.

A lawyer representing Vincent says the entire incident was uncalled for.

“The trauma that they have sustained is unspeakable. The rights of their children have been significantly abridged by the actions of Officer Dolan,” James Howe said.

In a statement to 12 News, Dolan’s attorney, Michael J. Colucci, said the victim’s account of the incident is “highly disputed” by him and his client.

“In various circumstances, police officers, even when off-duty, are expected to take action if they can when they see something afoot,” Colucci added.