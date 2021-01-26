NY developer completes buy of Memorial Hospital for vets facility

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — After Target 12 confirmed the plan in 2019, a New York City developer has closed on the purchase of the former Memorial Hospital site from Care New England.

Lockwood Development Partners had proposed redeveloping the vacant property into a housing and education center for veterans. They’re now working on a design with Veteran Services USA (VSUSA), a nonprofit that provides housing, healthcare, education and training for veterans.

As the plan stands now, the main hospital building will be redeveloped into a 390,000 square-foot campus with more than 200 apartments prioritized for senior veterans, medical and lab space, an adult healthcare facility focused on therapy and social services and career programs.

Care New England (CNE) was operating a respiratory clinic on the site when they announced plans last April to open a multilingual coronavirus testing location.

While both mayors of Pawtucket and Central Falls had asked CNE to reopen Memorial, especially after a CNE-commissioned report showed just how much had been lost to the community by its closure, Pawtucket Mayor Don Grebien praised the redevelopment deal Tuesday as “a project that benefits and meets the community’s needs.”

“The City will also continue to fiercely advocate for medical services for the community as a whole,” Grebien said.

The project is expected to cost $70 million, create up to 500 construction jobs and up to 60 permanent jobs. Zoning and permitting will start in the coming months, with interior demolition set for late in the year, and construction between 2022 and 2023.