NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — A motorvheicle accident on Thursday evening that resulted in power outages in the area, was caused by a driver under the influence.

According to police, the operator of the vehicle was 45-year-old Sara Lacroix of Woonsocket.

Police say crews responded to the crash and observed vomit down the side of the car as well as the smell of alcohol on her breath. She was also described as unbalanced.

When asked, Lacroix did not say she was drinking alcohol before driving.

Lacroix was charded with DUI BAC unknown. She was also ticketed for Refusal to Submit to a Chemical Test, First Offense, Failure to Maintain Proper Control of the Vehicle, and Laned Roadway violations.