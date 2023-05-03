NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — A Pawtucket woman was arrested Tuesday in connection with an incident involving a child at a daycare center in North Smithfield.

Kelly Teixeira, 44, faces a single count of simple assault, North Smithfield police said Wednesday.

The arrest stems from a complaint from the parent of a child at Briarwood Child Academy on Pound Hill Road, according to police. While no specifics were provided, police said there was a “physical incident” directed at the child who was in Teixeira’s care.

The daycare center offered no comment on the matter.

Briarwood Child Academy in North Smithfield (Photo: Shiina LoSciuto/WPRI-TV)