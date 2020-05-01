1  of  2
North Smithfield brothers charged with possessing child porn

Blackstone Valley

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Mikhail Randall (left, in blue sweatshirt), 20, and Danil Randall (right, in tan shirt), 20, in photos provided by North Smithfield Police. (WPRI-TV)

NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — As part of an investigation into alleged video voyeurism, North Smithfield police say they discovered child pornography on digital media owned by the two brothers they were investigating.

Mikhail Randall and Danil Randall, both 20, were both arrested back on Oct. 18, 2019. Mikhail was charged with video voyeurism and disorderly conduct; Danil was charged with disorderly conduct.

Mikhail posted $6,000 bond at that time, according to the Rhode Island Judiciary’s website.

Danil pleaded no contest in March to the charge of disorderly conduct and was ordered to undergo court-guided counseling.

As the video voyeurism investigation proceeded, several pieces of digital media were seized. The Rhode Island State Police Computer Crimes Unit discovered several images and videos on the devices that contained child pornography.

On April 23, North Smithfield Police arrested both Mikhail and Danil Randall and charged them with possession of child pornography.

The brothers were arraigned and each released on $20,000 personal recognizance. Both were barred from contact with juveniles and from using the internet, smartphones or computers.

Both are due back in court on July 23.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Providence

