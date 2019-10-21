North Smithfield brothers arrested in connection with video voyeurism incidents

NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — Police in North Smithfield arrested two brothers they say took photos and videos of people in their homes without knowledge or consent.

Just before 7 p.m. on Friday, police were called to the area of Iron Mine Hill and Sayles Hill Roads for an unoccupied truck that a caller said seemed suspicious.

While officers were on scene, they saw a man holding a camera walk out of the woods. Police said when officers questioned the man – identified as Mikhail Randall, 20, of North Smithfield – he told them he was following the power lines to homes and taking pictures of people inside; specifically, those who were undressed, in their underwear, or engaged in sexual activity.

Officers searched the camera and found several videos and pictures of people in their homes. There were also videos and pictures of young women playing sports at Deerfield Park in Smithfield, police said.

Police said Randall told officers he would frequently go behind homes along Sayles Hill Road and Rue de St. Jude looking for people he could take pictures or video of.

Detectives later searched his home and seized several computers and digital storage devices. Randall was charged with disorderly conduct and video voyeurism.

During their investigation detectives were able to determine that Mikhail’s brother, Danil Randall, 20, also photographed and took pictures of people in their homes. He was charged with disorderly conduct.

Police are still investigating this case and ask anyone that may have more information to call detectives at 762-1212.