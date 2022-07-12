PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A North Providence man will serve more than a year in federal prison for his role in a COVID-19 unemployment benefits scheme, according to U.S. Attorney Zachary Cunha.

Derrick Gadson, 35, pleaded guilty back in April to two counts of wire fruad and one count of theft of government money.

Prosecutors said Gadson admitted in court that, while he collected unemployment benefits in Rhode Island, he also began filing for benefits in Massachusetts and Arizona.

Gadson falsely claimed that he lived and worked in those states, according to Cunha, and both applications were filed under different names.

Prosecutors said Gadson collected more than $20,000 in federal funds that he should not have received.

Gadson was sentenced to serve 18 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay $20,727 in restitution.