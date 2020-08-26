North Providence man facing numerous charges after shooting in Pawtucket last week

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Police in Pawtucket say they’ve made an arrest in a shooting that injured a man on Lonsdale Ave last Friday.

Fabio De Almeida, 28, of North Providence, is charged with “numerous offenses,” including assault with intent to commit murder, according to police.

Last Friday morning, officers responded to Lonsdale Ave. near the Mutual Mart, where they found a male victim with non-life-threatening injuries as a result of a shooting.

Police said the suspect’s vehicle drove off from the scene toward Providence.

According to police, De Almeida is scheduled to be arraigned in Providence District Court Wednesday morning.

