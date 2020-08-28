‘No one deserves to die the way my brother did’: Pawtucket man’s 2010 shooting remains unsolved

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Christine Cordeiro will never forget the morning of May 7, 2010.

Her husband called to tell her to meet him at Pawtucket City Hall, where they were greeted by police.

“Never in my wildest dreams would I expect the words, ‘Scotty’s dead,’ to come out of his mouth,” she said.

Christine’s brother, Scott Jenschke, had been shot a single time. He was found lying in front of 50 Division Street by a passerby early that morning.

Pawtucket Police Detective Sue Cormier said investigators believe Jenschke might have known his killer and was likely targeted. More than 10 years later, no arrests have been made.

“Unfortunately sometimes with cases like this people pass away, disappear, so those were some of the obstacles,” Cormier explained.

She hopes anyone who might have seen something the morning of May 7, 2010 will come forward.

“The smallest thing that they might think is nothing could unlock this case completely,” she said.

Court records show Jenschke had a criminal past, including time behind bars, but Cordeiro said none of her brother’s misdeeds deserved the death penalty he ultimately received.

She said her brother kept that part of his life separate from his family, and was fiercely loving and protective.

“No one deserves to die the way my brother did,” she said.

Cordeiro said telling her mother that Scott had been killed was immensely painful.

“How do you tell your mom, two days before Mother’s Day, that you just lost a child?” Cordeiro said. “That was a really bad day. I watched a piece of her die that day.”

Jenschke’s mother passed away last fall, never knowing who killed her son.

Cordeiro hopes to eventually have an answer: “I would like to think that maybe someday I could go up to the cemetery and be able to say to his parents, ‘They got him.'”

Anyone with information on Scott Jenschke’s murder is urged to call 1-877-RI-SOLVE (1-877-747-6583) or email info@coldcaseri.com.